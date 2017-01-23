PHOTOS: Hundreds attend North Lake Tahoe Women’s March | TahoeDailyTribune.com

PHOTOS: Hundreds attend North Lake Tahoe Women’s March
January 23, 2017
KINGS BEACH, Calif. — Hundreds of women, along with men and children, took to the snowy streets of Kings Beach from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday to peacefully march in support of women’s rights and equality.
The North Lake Tahoe march was one of more than 650 that took place Saturday across the nation and world as part of the Women’s March on Washington.
Incline Village resident Lesley Chapman was among the many who marched in Kings Beach Saturday, and she shared these photos with the Sierra Sun-North Lake Tahoe Bonanza for publication.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Carousel
Trending Sitewide
- Lake Tahoe weather: Collapsed roof, minor avalanche and more fallout from recent storms
- Lake Tahoe weather: 2 to 4 more feet of snow expected by Monday
- Over 500 walk in Lake Tahoe Women’s March (photos)
- Code rewrite aims to address ‘resort fee’ trend
- Lake Tahoe Women’s March: Bi-state peaceful walk to be held in support of women’s rights