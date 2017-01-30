Placer Co. spending $423K to beef up short-term rental tax collection | TahoeDailyTribune.com

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Officials estimate that there are roughly 4,600 properties being used as short-term rentals in the unincorporated areas of Placer County, but not all of them are up to date on their taxes.

Placer County announced last week it is stepping up efforts to collect Transient Occupancy Tax from lodging properties, including short-term rentals.

In October, the county approved a $248,000 one-year contract with Host Compliance, a San Francisco-based research firm that helps local governments determine which properties are being used as short-term rentals.

As the Sierra Sun reported in November, Host Compliance helped the town of Truckee identify roughly 460 short-term rentals for the town of Truckee that were not up to date with their tax payments. Some weren’t even registered with the town at all.

A spokesperson from Placer County said the county won’t know how much TOT has gone unpaid until an initial survey of lodging providers is completed, but last year, the county collected $16.2 million in TOT revenue.

The county reported in August that its TOT revenue was up $3 million, or 18 percent, from the previous year.

Further, according to Placer County, Host Compliance will monitor trends, identify addresses of properties used for lodging, and monitor compliance and rental activity.