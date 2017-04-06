Still time for ‘phenomenal’ spring skiing at Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

With snow berms still piled up alongside the road throughout North Lake Tahoe-Truckee it's no surprise that area ski resorts have extended their closing dates, bringing locals and visitors even more fun days than expected, filled with sunshine overhead and snow underfoot.

Springtime around the lake calls for extra sunscreen, fewer layers and long days making turns down your favorite mountains. Be sure to mark your calendar to send-off winter 2016-17 in costume at various tropical-themed snow beach parties through April.

"The spring skiing and riding at Sugar Bowl has been phenomenal," said Jon Slaughter, marketing and sales director at Sugar Bowl Resort.

"Not only do we still have the deepest snowpack in North Lake Tahoe, with base depths of more than 200 inches, we're anticipating even more snow this coming weekend, which will freshen things up and offer another chance for a powder day before the season is over."

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows has seen plenty of entertainment and snow-action these days, and they aren't stopping anytime soon.

"With this season's historic snowfall, we are primed for a long spring filled with phenomenal skiing and riding conditions, and an all-time lineup of fun activities and events," said Sam Kieckhefer, a spokesperson for Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

"We are thrilled to be offering skiing and riding into June and on the 4th of July. This past weekend's warm conditions have given skiers and riders a taste of the fun we have in store for the remainder of the spring."

Over on the other side of SR 267, Marcie Bradley of Northstar California anticipates a rejuvenated mountain this spring.

"The April snow conditions so far have been phenomenal," Bradley said. "The deep snowpack, sunny skies and weekend events give the mountain a rejuvenated feeling. With more snow on the way this weekend we're excited to welcome skiers and riders for fresh turns followed by our inaugural CANtina canned craft beer tasting on Saturday where the Lodge at Big Springs transforms into a beer-lovers paradise."

Mt. Rose Shi Tahoe encourages skiers and riders to capitalize on the Spring Plus Pass through May 29 to ski the rest of this season plus all of next season for $695.

"It may officially be spring, but the winter season is far from over at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe," said Mike Pierce, marketing and sales director at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe.

"Our base depths average more than 17 feet, and there's more snow in the forecast this weekend, giving skiers and riders a powder reset thanks to our high base area elevation. This truly is the winter that keeps coming."

Below is a comprehensive listing of current closing dates and pass pricing around North Lake ski areas (dates and pricing are subject to change). Visit each resort's listed site for additional information.

Boreal Mountain Resort

Website: http://www.rideboreal.com

Closing Day: Sunday, April 16

Must-Have Pass: All Access Pass; includes unlimited access to Boreal Mountain and Woodward Tahoe. Adult: $499, Young Adult: $449, Teen: $449, Child: $349.

Tahoe Donner Downhill & Cross-Country Ski Areas

Website: http://www.tahoedonner.com

Closing Day: Sunday, April 16

Must-Have Pass: 2017-18 Season Pass; pricing includes both ski areas, Adult: $414, Junior: $314, Child: $209.

Homewood Mountain Ski Resort

Website: http://www.skihomewood.com

Closing Day: Sunday, April 16

Must-Have Pass: 2017-18 Season Pass, spring 2017 access included. Adult: $409, Teen: $329, Junior: $159, Senior: $269, Super Senior: $219, College: $259, Child: Free.

Royal Gorge Cross Country Ski Resort

Website: http://www.royalgorge.com

Closing Day: Sunday, April 16

Must-Have Pass: 2017-18 Season Pass; includes unrestricted XC and snowshoeing access to 8 trail systems. Adult: $309, Young Adult: $289, Senior: $289, Child: Free.

Granlibakken Tahoe

Website: http://www.granlibakken.com

Closing Day: Monday, April 17

Ski Lift Rates: Adult: $30 full day, $35 holiday, $16 half day. Child: $20 full day, $25 holiday, $10 half day.

Diamond Peak Ski Resort

Website: http://www.diamondpeak.com

Closing Day: Sunday, April 23

Must-Have Pass: Early-Bird 2017-18 Season pass, spring 2017 access included. Adult: $379, Youth: $219, Child & Senior: $159, Super Senior: $139.

Northstar California Resort

Website: http://www.northstarcalifornia.com

Closing Day: Sunday, April 23

Must-Have Pass: Epic Pass, no blackout dates. Adult: $859, Child: $449.

Sugar Bowl Resort

Website: http://www.sugarbowl.com

Closing Day: Sunday, April 23

Must-Have Pass: 2017-18 Season Pass; various packages include Royal Gorge. Sugar Bowl only passes: Adult: $689, Young Adult: $479, Senior: $479, Kids: 299.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe

Website: http://www.skirose.com

Closing Day: Monday, May 29

Must-Have Pass: Spring Plus Premier Pass; Adults: $695, Young Adults: $495, Children: $395.

Squaw Valley | Alpine Meadows

Website: http://www.squawalpine.com

Closing Day: Into June, date TBD; open on July 4

Must-Have Pass: 2017-18 Tahoe Super Pass, spring 2017 access included through June & on July 4. Gold: $869, Silver: $659, Bronze: $499, College: $469.

