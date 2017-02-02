Tahoe Top Five: Tahoe-Truckee eateries share favorite recipes to re-create at home | TahoeDailyTribune.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe-Truckee, a snow-mecca set among breathtaking Sierra Nevada views, offers a dining scene that will make you feel right at home … if you had a live-in gourmet chef.

From cozy eateries to swanky, upscale establishments, the region just about has it all. With that in mind, the Sierra Sun caught up this week with five local hotspots gracious enough to share a recipe of theirs so anyone can re-create a menu favorite from the comfort of home.

After trying your hand at the recipes, restaurant owners of course welcome you in to see how it compares to the real deal.

“It’s like when someone else makes you a sandwich,” said Luke Bill, who owns Old Town Tap with his wife, Marlena John. “It just tastes better when someone else makes it.”

With that, kicking things off this week are the folks at Old Town Tap.