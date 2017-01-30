Tahoe-Truckee residents urged to clear propane tanks of snow | TahoeDailyTribune.com

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County is warning Tahoe-area business and home-owners of the “extreme” danger mounting snow loads may have on buildings and propane tanks in the region.

Below is a press release from the county issued Wednesday with more information on the issue and tips on how to be prepared.

—–

With more than 20 feet of snow in some areas of eastern Placer County in recent weeks, snow loads on residential propane tanks are extreme — and pose a risk of leaks and possible explosion.

In 2011, when similar snow loads were a concern, propane leaks in the Serene Lakes area were widespread, triggering evacuations and the disconnection of power to homes. One leak caused an explosion that completely destroyed a home.