Tahoe-Truckee residents urged to clear propane tanks of snow | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Tahoe-Truckee residents urged to clear propane tanks of snow
January 30, 2017
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County is warning Tahoe-area business and home-owners of the “extreme” danger mounting snow loads may have on buildings and propane tanks in the region.
Below is a press release from the county issued Wednesday with more information on the issue and tips on how to be prepared.
—–
With more than 20 feet of snow in some areas of eastern Placer County in recent weeks, snow loads on residential propane tanks are extreme — and pose a risk of leaks and possible explosion.
In 2011, when similar snow loads were a concern, propane leaks in the Serene Lakes area were widespread, triggering evacuations and the disconnection of power to homes. One leak caused an explosion that completely destroyed a home.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Carousel
Trending Sitewide
- Investigation into South Lake Tahoe drive-by shooting continues
- Donut and frozen yogurt shop opens in South Lake Tahoe
- City of South Lake Tahoe responds to ‘inaccurate information’ regarding snow removal
- Judge rules Measure T flawed, unconstitutional
- Sass Talk: We weathered the Tahoe storms, progress continues