Tahoe-Truckee school district to address ‘unprecedented number of snow days’ | TahoeDailyTribune.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — On Friday, the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District sent out a letter to parents seeking feedback on what officials are calling an “unprecedented number of snow days we have experienced this early into the winter season.”

The letter proposes a number of changes to the remainder of the 2016-17 school year calendar to make up for lost days, and includes a link to a survey — https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/29CSL9C — that parents are urged to take to provide feedback.

Parents are asked to also visit your school’s website for further details.

The proposed changes to the calendar will go before the TTUSD Board of Education for a special meeting on Wednesday, January 25, at 4:30 p.m., at the district’s offices at 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.