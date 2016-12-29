 Tahoe’s Homewood resort to reopen today after fire destroys South Lodge | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Back to: Carousel

Tahoe’s Homewood resort to reopen today after fire destroys South Lodge

Fire crews battle the blaze during the early morning hours WednesdayCourtesy North Tahoe Fire Protection District

Fire crews battle the blaze during the early morning hours Wednesday

UPDATE: 7 p.m. Wednesday:

Homewood will reopen Thursday, with lifts ready to roll with top-to-bottom skiing starting at 9 a.m., according to a statement from the resort 

“Guests can access the upper mountain via Madden Chair, which is located at our North Lodge,” according to the statement issued after 5:30 p.m. “Regarding our guest services, ski school, rental shop, retail store and food & beverage venues at our North Lodge, these facilities will be open to the general public from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. West Shore Café, located across the street from our North Lodge, will be open for lunch and dinner from 11:30am – 9pm.”

No other updates about the fire or its cause were available as of Wednesday evening, as the investigation continues.