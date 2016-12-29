Tahoe’s Homewood resort to reopen today after fire destroys South Lodge | TahoeDailyTribune.com

UPDATE: 7 p.m. Wednesday:

Homewood will reopen Thursday, with lifts ready to roll with top-to-bottom skiing starting at 9 a.m., according to a statement from the resort

“Guests can access the upper mountain via Madden Chair, which is located at our North Lodge,” according to the statement issued after 5:30 p.m. “Regarding our guest services, ski school, rental shop, retail store and food & beverage venues at our North Lodge, these facilities will be open to the general public from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. West Shore Café, located across the street from our North Lodge, will be open for lunch and dinner from 11:30am – 9pm.”

No other updates about the fire or its cause were available as of Wednesday evening, as the investigation continues.