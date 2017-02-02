The Motet bringing the Friday funk to Tahoe’s North Shore, with a fun taxi ride to follow | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The Motet bringing the Friday funk to Tahoe’s North Shore, with a fun taxi ride to follow
February 2, 2017
Colorado-based funk group The Motet will bring some sweet soul to the North Shore of Lake Tahoe — like only they know how — on Friday, Feb. 3.
The Crystal Bay Casino welcomes the seven-member band at 9 p.m. in famed Crown Room, so get ready to dance the night away to songs like “The Fountain,” “Rynodub” and “The Truth.”
“You can’t take the funk, and The Motet bring it on hard with a signature style that slaps you in the face with sounds that are fresh and unique,” states the band’s Facebook biography.
The Motet’s newest album, “Totum,” dropped in July 2016, featuring sounds reminiscent of The Commodores and Earth, Wind & Fire, while staying true to current funk trends.
The album was also produced by Lettuce and Soulive guitarist Eric Krasno — and each song is steeped in The Motet’s signature style “that slaps you in the face with sounds that are fresh and unique,” according to the band.
