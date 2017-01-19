Your Tahoe Weekend: Backcountry Demo Day, twilight snowshoe tours and more! | TahoeDailyTribune.com

TAHOE-TRUCKEE — Below are the Sierra Sun’s picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.

Have an event you want considered for a future Your Tahoe Weekend calendar? Email Reporter Cassandra Walker at cwalker@sierrasun.com.

1. Avy Dog Fundraiser Kick Off Party

Join Mt. Rose Avalanche Rescue Dogs and Alibi Ale Works for the fundraising kick-off party and the debut of “SnowDog” IPA. A raffle of prizes from Alpenglow Sports, Ortovox, Moment Skis, Natural Paws and many more will help raise funds for the four dogs and their trainers.

When: Friday, Jan. 20 | 6-11 p.m.