Your Tahoe Weekend: Dead Winter Carpenters, yoga and wine pairings, Super Bowl Sunday and more | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Your Tahoe Weekend: Dead Winter Carpenters, yoga and wine pairings, Super Bowl Sunday and more
February 2, 2017
TAHOE-TRUCKEE, Calif. — Below are the Sierra Sun’s picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.
Have an event you want considered for a future Your Tahoe Weekend calendar? Email Reporter Cassandra Walker at cwalker@sierrasun.com.
1. Mountain Table Dinner at Northstar
A unique dining experience in Northstar California Resort’s Zephyr Lodge featuring wines from Talbott Vineyards paired with five courses of locally sustained ingredients.
When: Friday, Feb. 3 | 6-9 p.m.
Where: Northstar California Resort, Truckee
Cost: $142
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Carousel
- Lake Tahoe weather: 2-3 more feet of snow possible Friday at upper elevations
- PHOTOS: Hundreds attend North Lake Tahoe Women’s March
- Tahoe Top Five: Tahoe-Truckee eateries share favorite recipes to re-create at home
- Tahoe-Truckee residents urged to clear propane tanks of snow
- The Motet bringing the Friday funk to Tahoe’s North Shore, with a fun taxi ride to follow
Trending Sitewide
- Men deny Heavenly Mountain ski voucher thefts
- Lake Tahoe weather: 2-3 more feet of snow possible Friday at upper elevations
- Lake Tahoe weather: alternating rain, snow through weekend
- Mountaintop coworking space hosts grand opening at Heavenly (photos)
- Amgen Tour of California returning to Tahoe Basin; routes announced