Your Tahoe Weekend: Dead Winter Carpenters, yoga and wine pairings, Super Bowl Sunday and more | TahoeDailyTribune.com

TAHOE-TRUCKEE, Calif. — Below are the Sierra Sun’s picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.

Have an event you want considered for a future Your Tahoe Weekend calendar? Email Reporter Cassandra Walker at cwalker@sierrasun.com.

1. Mountain Table Dinner at Northstar

A unique dining experience in Northstar California Resort’s Zephyr Lodge featuring wines from Talbott Vineyards paired with five courses of locally sustained ingredients.

When: Friday, Feb. 3 | 6-9 p.m.

Where: Northstar California Resort, Truckee

Cost: $142

Online: http://www.northstarcalifornia.com