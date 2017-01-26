Your Tahoe Weekend: German Beer Garden, Silver Belt Series at Sugar Bowl and more | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Your Tahoe Weekend: German Beer Garden, Silver Belt Series at Sugar Bowl and more
January 26, 2017
TAHOE-TRUCKEE — Below are the Sierra Sun’s picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.
Have an event you want considered for a future Your Tahoe Weekend calendar? Email Reporter Cassandra Walker at cwalker@sierrasun.com.
Chinese New Year Pop Up Dinner
Ring in the Chinese New Year with a multi-course feast hosted at Stella in Truckee with optional wine pairing at an additional cost.
When: Friday, Jan. 27 | 6-9 p.m.
Where: Stella, at Cedar House sport Hotel, Truckee
Cost: $97 per person, plus extra charges
