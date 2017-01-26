Your Tahoe Weekend: German Beer Garden, Silver Belt Series at Sugar Bowl and more | TahoeDailyTribune.com

TAHOE-TRUCKEE — Below are the Sierra Sun’s picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.

Have an event you want considered for a future Your Tahoe Weekend calendar? Email Reporter Cassandra Walker at cwalker@sierrasun.com.

Chinese New Year Pop Up Dinner

Ring in the Chinese New Year with a multi-course feast hosted at Stella in Truckee with optional wine pairing at an additional cost.

When: Friday, Jan. 27 | 6-9 p.m.

Where: Stella, at Cedar House sport Hotel, Truckee

Cost: $97 per person, plus extra charges

Online: http://www.cedarhousesporthotel.com/stella