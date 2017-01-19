Lake Tahoe weather: 21 inches of snow at Sugar Bowl; chain controls in effect | TahoeDailyTribune.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — More than a foot of snow fell overnight Wednesday across upper-elevation areas throughout the Tahoe-Truckee region as the first wave in a 3-part series of storms makes its way through the Sierra.

Sugar Bowl Resort at Donner Summit in Norden, Calif., reported 21 inches of snow Thursday morning at upper mountain, according to the resort’s website.

Meanwhile, Boreal Mountain Resort, located off Interstate 80 west of Sugar Bowl, reported 18 inches.

Elsewhere, Northstar California, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe, Homewood Mountain Resort and Alpine Meadows all reported 16 inches up top Thursday. Other resorts reported between 8 and 15 inches.

“The snow moved in a bit earlier than expected (Wednesday) morning instead of afternoon Other than that, the storm has performed pretty much as expected so far,” wrote Lake Tahoe snow forecast Bryan Allegretto on his Tahoe Daily Snow blog. “The snow levels started around 7,000 feet as expected and took a little while to drop to Truckee late in the day as expected.”

According to the National Weather Service in Reno, a few more inches of snow could fall Thursday, as the Truckee-Tahoe region is under a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m.