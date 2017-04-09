Body of missing Sacramento woman found in Upper Truckee River in South Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The body of Pamela Suwinsky, a Sacramento woman last seen in South Lake Tahoe on April 3, was found Sunday in the Upper Truckee River Sunday.

A dive team with the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office located a deceased woman in the Upper Truckee River north of the Motel 6 where Suwinsky was last seen, according to a press release. The body was positively identified as Suwinsky, however, a cause of death is still pending and the investigation remains open.

Suwinsky was reported missing around 10 p.m. April 3 by a long-time friend and ex-husband. The man told police that Suwinsky left the Motel 6 in the 2300 block of Lake Tahoe Boulevard between 1 and 3:30 p.m. Monday, according to an earlier press release. He did not know why she left or where she would have walked to, according to a press release.

Suwinsky fell the night before in the parking lot and cut her lip and chipped her tooth.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department asks anyone with information related to this case to call the detective division at 530-542-6100.