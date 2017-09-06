Canadian hiker found dead near Tahoe Rim Trail

A Canadian hiker walking the Tahoe Rim Trail was found dead near his campsite on Monday morning.

Gordon Yorke was last heard from 7:27 a.m. Aug. 25 when friends received a ping from a device he was carrying.

They reported him missing after failing to hear from him for a few days.

On Monday search and rescue teams from Douglas and El Dorado counties aided by a California Highway Patrol helicopter scoured the trail.

He was found near his tent at around noon.

Yorke planned to cover 12-15 miles a day, according to a post on Facebook about his disappearance. His last supply pickup was in Tahoe City, which he missed.