Carson City man killed in three-vehicle collision on Luther Pass | TahoeDailyTribune.com

A three-vehicle collision on Luther Pass Wednesday killed one of the drivers and injured two passengers in a different vehicle, California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported Thursday.

The deceased, who was not identified, was described as a 30-year-old man from Carson City. He was driving north on State Route 89 near Grass Lake around 4:30 p.m. The man, who was driving a Ford F-150 and traveling at an unknown speed, drifted into the right shoulder.

It is unknown what led the vehicle to drift in that direction, according to CHP.

The driver over-corrected and entered the lane of oncoming traffic, where the truck struck a Chevrolet 4500 driven by a 36-year-old man out of Gardnerville.

CHP reported that the collision caused “significant damage to the F-150 and moderate to major damage to the Chevrolet.”

The F-150 then struck a Subaru Forester driven by a 35-year-old man from Gardnerville. A juvenile boy and a 72-year-old woman also were in the Subaru, which sustained major damage. The two passengers in the Subaru were transported to Barton Hospital with minor injuries.

The collision is still under investigation and both the Chevrolet and F-150 were taken for evidence, according to CHP. Vehicle inspections will be done to rule out any mechanical issues.