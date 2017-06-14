Celebration of life for Minden woman who died after falling into Upper Truckee River | TahoeDailyTribune.com

A celebration of life is 10 a.m. Saturday for Minden resident Stephanie Waggoner, who succumbed to injuries she received after falling off a paddleboard in South Lake Tahoe last week.

The celebration will take place in Heritage Park located in Gardnerville.

Waggoner, 49, died June 9, two days after she was pulled from the river, according to the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Waggoner was paddleboarding with friends Tara Addeo and Chrissy Reese on the Upper Truckee River on June 7.

Addeo said all three women were experienced paddleboarders. She said they launched at 11:30 a.m. after checking the river for hazards.

"We board 1-2 times per week during the season," she said.

Addeo said that the first 15-20 minutes into the ride were smooth.

"We never really ever stood up and only kneeled most of the time since the current was fairly strong," she said.

Addeo said she fell off her board and her leash hooked onto a downed log, and it took four to five minutes to get free.

There was a significant undertow on the river, Addeo added.

Waggoner was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital and then flown to Renown Health in Reno.

An obituary in the Record-Courier, a sister publication of the Tribune, said that Waggoner was a local business owner and dedicated member of the community, having served on the town board and the design committee for the town of Gardnerville, along with volunteering for the Kiwanis Project Santa Claus and more.