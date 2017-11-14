 Enter the Tahoe Tribune’s ‘caption this photo’ contest for November | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Enter the Tahoe Tribune’s ‘caption this photo’ contest for November

Provided / @ramblinmamma

Caption this photo for a chance to win four tickets to Magic Fusion at the Loft.

Entries are now being accepted for the Tahoe Tribune’s “caption this photo” contest. Participants can enter a caption for this photo through the month of October. The winner will receive four tickets to the Loft Tahoe's Magic Fusion Show.

