Enter the Tahoe Tribune’s ‘caption this photo’ contest
September 13, 2017
Entries are now being accepted for the Tahoe Tribune’s “caption this photo” contest. Participants can enter a caption for this photo and vote for their favorite. The winner will receive a prize.
