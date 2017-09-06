Heading to Emerald Bay? You’ll find less parking — and traffic delays

There will be fewer parking options and probable traffic delays in the Emerald Bay area for the next several months as crews work to repair a section of California Highway 89.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced the start of construction on Wednesday.

The project, which should be completed by mid-November, involves replacing a retaining wall and extending an existing barrier slab and rail in Emerald Bay — an iconic area and popular destination for visitors and locals.

A contractor will spend the next several days establishing a staging area in the Eagle Falls parking lot along the southbound lane of the highway.

Caltrans warns that visitors should anticipate most, if not all, of the parking spaces being blocked by construction equipment.

Aside from parking, reversing one-way traffic controls will be implemented from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Motorists should anticipate delays of up to 20 minutes, according to Caltrans.