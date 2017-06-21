High-end mountain bikes stolen in Carson City | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the theft of several high-end mountain bicycles taken last weekend during the Carson City Off-Rides.

Three suspects were observed on a surveillance video at the Carson Street Max Casino in a gray Ford Expedition with California license plates. They cut the locks to the mountain bikes and loaded them into the vehicle.

Sheriff Ken Furlong said the suspects got away with five bikes, though one was recovered Sunday. He also said surveillance indicates the suspects may have left the area and may be in California.

The value of the bikes is estimated between $4,000 and $9,000.

“With any significant draw of an event, there will always be someone in the crowd waiting for an opportunity,” Furlong said.

One suspect has been taken into custody, though no other information has been provided.

A $750 reward is being offered for information on the theft through Secret Witness.

Anyone having information relating to this crime, the suspect vehicle, or the suspects is asked to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Department at 775-283-7852, Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, http://www.secretwitness.com, or text your tip to 847411 (TIP411).