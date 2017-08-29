Highway 28 reopens after single-vehicle crash on Lake Tahoe’s East Shore
August 29, 2017
Highway 28 is open in both directions following a single-vehicle wreck early Tuesday morning.
Responders found a large boulder on the road and a vehicle on its side when they arrived at the scene about 3 miles north of the highway's intersection with U.S. 50.
According to Nevada Highway Patrol, the driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The boulder also took down a tree, which had to be removed before the highway could be reopened.
Highway 28 was reopened just before 8 a.m. NHP first reported the closure via twitter at 6:18 a.m.
UPDATES: SR28 Both directions back open after injury crash cleared. @nevadadot
— NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthern) August 29, 2017
UPDATE: SR28 still closed while @nevadadot gets road cleared. Boulder also took a tree down. Trp Urso (rt) standing next to boulder. pic.twitter.com/NYCPvrFHEN
— NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthern) August 29, 2017
UPDATE: SR28 (N of US50) both directions still blocked. @nevadadot enroute. @tahoefire and NHP on scene
— NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthern) August 29, 2017
UPDATE: SR28 single veh crash. Driver transported with serious but non life threatening injuries at this time. 4ft boulder rolled onto road
— NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthern) August 29, 2017
INJURY CRASH: SR28 approx 3 miles N of US50. Both dir blocked. Unk injuries @nevadadot pic.twitter.com/Cym8wuDggN
— NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthern) August 29, 2017
The Tribune will update this story as more details become available.
