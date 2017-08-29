 Highway 28 reopens after single-vehicle crash on Lake Tahoe’s East Shore | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Highway 28 reopens after single-vehicle crash on Lake Tahoe’s East Shore

Highway 28 is open in both directions following a single-vehicle wreck early Tuesday morning.

Responders found a large boulder on the road and a vehicle on its side when they arrived at the scene about 3 miles north of the highway's intersection with U.S. 50.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, the driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The boulder also took down a tree, which had to be removed before the highway could be reopened.

Highway 28 was reopened just before 8 a.m. NHP first reported the closure via twitter at 6:18 a.m.

The Tribune will update this story as more details become available.