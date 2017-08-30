 Inoculation giving endangered California frog shot at life | TahoeDailyTribune.com
Associated Press

Inoculation giving endangered California frog shot at life

AP Photo / Brian Melley, File

FILE - This Aug. 10, 2013 file photo shows a rare mountain yellow-legged frog in an alpine lake in Kings Canyon National Park, in California's Sierra Nevada. Hundreds of California's endangered yellow-legged frogs have been airlifted from their native Sierra Nevada lakes to big city zoos for booster shots and a chance at beating extinction from disease back in the wild.

FRESNO, Calif. — Scientists say they’re inoculating an endangered California frog to give it a fighting chance at avoiding extinction.

National Park Service biologist Danny Boiano says it’s part of an experiment to save the mountain yellow-legged frog from ravaging disease.

The once-abundant frog lives high in California’s Sierra Nevada; disease and non-native predators nearly wiped them out. Boiano’s team over three years netted nearly 400 sickly tadpoles deep in Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks.

Zoos in San Francisco and Oakland treated the frogs before they were returned to the wild.

Boiano says his team will next study their success, but they’ve already seen promising signs.

Jessie Bushell of the San Francisco Zoo says it may seem like a lot, but letting the frog die out isn’t an option.

