Kayaker reported missing at Lake Tahoe found safe in hotel room | TahoeDailyTribune.com

A kayaker who was reported missing Monday night has been found safe in his hotel room.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office first stated in a tweet just after 9 p.m. Monday that a kayaker had been reported missing in Zephyr Cove and a search was in progress.

Less than an hour later, the sheriff’s office tweeted an update that the search was over and the missing male kayaker had been located safe in his hotel room in Stateline. No other details were provided.

