Kayaker reported missing at Lake Tahoe found safe in hotel room | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Kayaker reported missing at Lake Tahoe found safe in hotel room
June 19, 2017
A kayaker who was reported missing Monday night has been found safe in his hotel room.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office first stated in a tweet just after 9 p.m. Monday that a kayaker had been reported missing in Zephyr Cove and a search was in progress.
Less than an hour later, the sheriff’s office tweeted an update that the search was over and the missing male kayaker had been located safe in his hotel room in Stateline. No other details were provided.
Kayaker reported missing tonight at Zephyr Cove. Search is in progress now.
— Douglas Co Sheriff (@DouglasSheriff) June 20, 2017
The reported missing kayaker from Zephyr Cove was located safe in his hotel room.
— Douglas Co Sheriff (@DouglasSheriff) June 20, 2017
The search for the missing kayaker has ended. It has been confirmed he was located safe at his hotel room in Stateline.
— Douglas Co Sheriff (@DouglasSheriff) June 20, 2017
