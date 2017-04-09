Kingsbury Grade between Lake Tahoe and Carson Valley now open (video) | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Kingsbury Grade re-opened Saturday after being closed for one day due to mud and rock slides, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced.

NDOT was monitoring a slope on Kingsbury Grade (Nevada Route 207), which had slid about 1 foot within a 24-hour period. Large boulders also fell from a nearby hill onto the roadway.

On Saturday, rockfall mitigation experts removed boulders perched on top of a separate roadside slope, where recent precipitation loosened the boulders. The road re-opened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

NDOT warned that with the already saturated soil and additional winter weather in the forecast, more slides and subsequent road closures may occur. Nevada road updates can be found at nvroads.com or by dialing 511.

The section of road is traveled by approximately 5,600 vehicles per day, according to NDOT.