Lake Tahoe pet of the week: Gambit | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Gambit is a very sweet and playful 5-year-old pitty who needs a loving home.

He is a big boy and gets excited, so he’s not the best fit for a home with toddlers or infants. He’s also best without cats but is good with other dogs.

If you are interested in giving this boy a home please call the Lake Tahoe Humane Society at 530-577-4521. For spay-neuter services and other support, call the Lake Tahoe Humane Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at 530-542-2857.

We are happy to say Heavenly, last week’s pet, is now at her forever home.