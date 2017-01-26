Lake Tahoe pet of the week: Gambit | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Lake Tahoe pet of the week: Gambit
January 26, 2017
Gambit is a very sweet and playful 5-year-old pitty who needs a loving home.
He is a big boy and gets excited, so he’s not the best fit for a home with toddlers or infants. He’s also best without cats but is good with other dogs.
If you are interested in giving this boy a home please call the Lake Tahoe Humane Society at 530-577-4521. For spay-neuter services and other support, call the Lake Tahoe Humane Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at 530-542-2857.
We are happy to say Heavenly, last week’s pet, is now at her forever home.
