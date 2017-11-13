Lake Tahoe weather: Mid-week winter storm watch in forecast

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Lake Tahoe region.

The storm watch runs from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. Estimates for snow accumulation at lower elevation are uncertain, as it depends on how fast snow level drops Thursday, according to NWS. Accumulation below 7,500 feet could reach more than 4 inches.

Above 7,500 feet, accumulation could exceed a foot, which could complicate travel in the Sierra Nevada and cause damage to power lines. NWS warns motorists to be prepared for “very long delays” over mountain passes.

Rain and strong winds will start out the week. There is an 80 percent chance of precipitation in South Lake Tahoe on Monday. A lake wind advisory will take effect at 10 a.m. and last through 10 p.m. Gusts could be as strong as 40 mph.