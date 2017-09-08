UPDATE: Power restored to all Liberty Utilities’ customers in South Lake Tahoe

Liberty is reporting that as of 10:15 a.m. power has been restored to all its customers in South Lake Tahoe.

A breaker tripped in Meyers, which shutoff power in order to protect the powerline. It’s unknown what caused the breaker to trip, according to Liberty.

The outage lasted about 90 minutes Friday morning.

UPDATE: Power restored for some, still over 2,000 Liberty Utilities’ customers without power in South Lake Tahoe

Liberty Utilities is reporting power has been restored to some customers in South Lake Tahoe while 2,206 remain without power.

There is no estimated time for restoration yet.

Liberty Utilities: More than 3,000 customers without power in South Lake Tahoe

Liberty Utilities is reporting a large power outage in South Lake Tahoe due to an issue with a sub breaker in Meyers.

Outages were reported between Stateline and Al Tahoe Boulevard. Liberty estimated just after 9 a.m. that 3,704 customers were impacted by the outage.

A Liberty crew member is heading to the scene to investigate. There is no estimated time for restoration at this point.

#outage in SLT affecting 3,704 customers. Meyers sub breaker locked out; troubleman dispatched to find issue. — Liberty Utilities (@LibertyUtil_CA) September 8, 2017

SLT #outage affecting 2,206 customers now; others were picked up. Crews working on restoring others. No est. time yet. — Liberty Utilities (@LibertyUtil_CA) September 8, 2017