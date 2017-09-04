Update: Power restored for all Liberty Utilities’ on Lake Tahoe South Shore
September 4, 2017
Power has been restored for all Liberty Utilities’ customers impacted by an earlier outage.
The utility company reported that power was restored to all customers at 4:20 p.m. Monday.
Update: Power restored for some Liberty Utilities’ customers in South Lake Tahoe
Power has been restored for some Liberty Utilities’ customers in South Lake Tahoe as crews make repairs to equipment that failed due to increased power loads.
Other customers near Stateline should have power restored when repairs are completed around 5 p.m., the utility company said in a update.
ORIGINAL POST: Liberty Utilities: Widespread power outage on Lake Tahoe South Shore
Liberty Utilities is reporting a widespread power outage on both the California and Nevada sides of Lake Tahoe’s South Shore.
The utility company said the outage is due to large power loads, which have caused equipment failure at substations. The outage is impacting both Liberty and NV Energy customers, according to Liberty.
Recommended Stories For You
Currently there is no estimate for the number of customers impacted by the outage.
Liberty estimates power will be restored by 7 p.m. Some customers might see power restored before then, according to Liberty.
widespread #outage in SLT in NV & CA due to high loads. Crews on site est 6 hrs to replace failed equip.
— Liberty Utilities (@LibertyUtil_CA) September 4, 2017
SLT #outage affecting both NV Energy & Liberty customers due to equip failure at substations. Est 6 hrs to repair.
— Liberty Utilities (@LibertyUtil_CA) September 4, 2017
The Tribune will update this story as more details become available.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Main Carousel
- Update: Power restored for all Liberty Utilities’ on Lake Tahoe South Shore
- South Lake Tahoe City Council to discuss possible changes to vacation home rental ordinance
- Smoke-filled basin awaits those traveling to Lake Tahoe; nearby wildfires source of smoke
- Slinkard Fire on track for Friday containment
- Battle to extinguish Slinkard Fire makes progress
Trending Sitewide
- ‘Laser Day’: Light show at Lakeview Commons replaces South Shore’s Labor Day fireworks
- Smoke-filled basin awaits those traveling to Lake Tahoe; nearby wildfires source of smoke
- Stateline burglaries prompt warning to lock doors
- Authorities release new photos from stabbing outside Stateline casino
- South Lake Tahoe likely to temporarily ban recreational cannabis sales