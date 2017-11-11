PHOTOS: American Legion Post 795 honors veterans at ceremony in South Lake Tahoe
November 11, 2017
American Legion Post 795 and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary hosted the annual Veterans Day ceremony Saturday, Nov. 11, in South Lake Tahoe.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Main Carousel
- PHOTOS: American Legion Post 795 honors veterans at ceremony in South Lake Tahoe
- Lake Tahoe weather: Rain, strong winds today
- Election Day 2017: South Lake Tahoe voters to decide Measure C
- Lake Tahoe weather: Winter storm possible this weekend
- Photos: Round 1 of American Century Championship celebrity golf at Tahoe
Trending Sitewide
- Measure C failed: What now for South Lake Tahoe’s roads?
- Barton Health nurses to vote on joining union
- South Tahoe’s Gutierrez fights off life-threatening diagnosis, starts every game for Vikings
- Lake Tahoe luxury condo project seeks phase 1 expansion
- All-new Sierra Cinemas provides weekly free movie screenings