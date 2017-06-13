Police: Naked man attempted to steal BMW in South Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Police arrested a South Lake Tahoe man accused of an attempted carjacking Monday.

According to a press release, the 22-year-old victim in the incident told police that as she was walking out of the 7-Eleven on Pioneer Trail a naked Hispanic man walking across the street appeared to make eye-contact with her.

The woman ran to her white BMW and attempted to lock the door, but the man ripped the door open and started pulling on her hair and clothes in an effort to remove her from the vehicle. She resisted and the man proceeded to get in the car and try to steal it with the victim still inside.

Bystanders pulled the suspect out and he ran back across the street to his hotel room where officers eventually located him. Police were notified at 6:30 p.m.

The man was identified as a 29-year-old South Lake Tahoe resident. He was arrested for carjacking and false imprisonment and booked into El Dorado County jail without incident.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed this event and did not speak to officers Monday night or anyone who videoed it to contact the detective division at 530-542-6100.