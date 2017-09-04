South Lake Tahoe City Council to discuss possible changes to vacation home rental ordinance
September 4, 2017
City Council is poised to discuss possible changes to the ordinance regulating vacation home rentals within the city of South Lake Tahoe.
Proposed revisions to the ordinance are on the agenda for council’s Tuesday meeting, which starts at 9 a.m. in council chambers at 1901 Airport Road.
Council is set to hear a presentation detailing the issue and work that went into crafting the proposed ordinance changes.
Council may direct staff to either seek additional public input, modify the recommendation from the VHR subcommittee, propose alternatives, host another public workshop on the issue, or set a date for first reading of the ordinance.
View council’s agenda here.
