South Lake Tahoe restaurants donating proceeds to fire, hurricane victims

South lake Tahoe restaurants Base Camp Pizza Co. and Azul Latin Kitchen are hosting fundraisers tonight to benefit wildfire victims in Northern California and hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

Starting at 5 p.m. all proceeds this evening will go toward assisting people impacted by both disasters. The idea came from employees at the restaurants, according to Ray Villaman, majority owner of a group of restaurants that also includes Fireside Pizza in Olympic Valley and Rubicon Pizza Co. at Northstar. Both of those businesses are participating in the fundraiser as well.

Rather than give the money to one individual charity, the restaurants are trying to use their connections to give directly to people impacted, Villaman said.

The October wildfires killed at least 43 people and destroyed 8,900 houses and other buildings across Northern California.

In late September, Hurricane Maria pummeled Puerto Rico, causing the worst blackout in U.S. history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.