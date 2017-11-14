Tahoe Seasons Resort evacuated after smoke fills third floor
November 14, 2017
Guests at Tahoe Seasons Resort got a brief scare Tuesday when a reported electrical fire lead to an evacuation.
South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue (SLTFR) received a report of smoke on the third floor of the building, which is located near the Heavenly California Lodge in South Lake Tahoe.
Shortly after crews arrived on scene at 1:36 p.m., they discovered that a burnt fan had sent smoke throughout the floor, SLTFR Battalion Chief Jim Drennan told the Tribune. The fire was quickly extinguished.
Guests will be allowed to re-enter the building soon, Drennan added.
