Tahoe Seasons Resort evacuated after smoke fills third floor

Guests at Tahoe Seasons Resort got a brief scare Tuesday when a reported electrical fire lead to an evacuation.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue (SLTFR) received a report of smoke on the third floor of the building, which is located near the Heavenly California Lodge in South Lake Tahoe.

Shortly after crews arrived on scene at 1:36 p.m., they discovered that a burnt fan had sent smoke throughout the floor, SLTFR Battalion Chief Jim Drennan told the Tribune. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Guests will be allowed to re-enter the building soon, Drennan added.