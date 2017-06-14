UPDATE: Woman injured in bike crash near Emerald Bay in ‘good condition’ | TahoeDailyTribune.com

UPDATE 10:55 a.m. WEDNESDAY

A spokeswoman for Renown Health told the Tribune that Michelle Scharf, the cyclist who was injured in a crash near Emerald Bay Tuesday, is in "good condition."

While the spokeswoman could not go into specific detail, she did mention that "good condition" means the patient's vital signs are all stable and within the normal range, and that the patient is conscious, comfortable and free of further complications.

Scharf is a Sacramento resident, according to California Highway Patrol.

ORIGINAL POST: Woman injured in bike crash near Emerald Bay identified

A Sacramento woman was traveling at an unsafe speed on California Route 89 near Emerald Bay Tuesday when she entered a construction zone and lost control of her bicycle.

Michelle Scharf was coming down the hill from Inspiration Point toward Eagle Falls around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to officer Ruth Loehr, a public information officer with California Highway Patrol. Scharf failed to slow as she entered the construction zone and encountered rumble strips at an unsafe speed.

She lost control of her bicycle and collided with the pavement.

A California Fish and Wildlife officer in the area and a CHP officer working at the construction zone attended to Scharf almost immediately, according to Loehr.

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office STAR volunteers were passing by and began working traffic control. Scharf was airlifted to Renown Health in Reno with symptoms of a head injury and lots of scrapes and bruises.

Her condition was unknown Wednesday morning. The collision is under investigation.

The Tribune will update this story as more details become available.