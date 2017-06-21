 1,500 Liberty Utilities customers without power in Tahoe City | TahoeDailyTribune.com

1,500 Liberty Utilities customers without power in Tahoe City

Approximately 1,500 Liberty Utilities customers are without power in Tahoe City, according to a spokeswoman.

The outage number was valid as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. Personnel were out patrolling the line in order to find the cause of the outage, Liberty spokeswoman Kathy Carter said in an email just before noon.

An estimate for when services might be restored was not provided.