1,500 Liberty Utilities customers without power in Tahoe City | TahoeDailyTribune.com

1,500 Liberty Utilities customers without power in Tahoe City
June 21, 2017
Approximately 1,500 Liberty Utilities customers are without power in Tahoe City, according to a spokeswoman.
The outage number was valid as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. Personnel were out patrolling the line in order to find the cause of the outage, Liberty spokeswoman Kathy Carter said in an email just before noon.
An estimate for when services might be restored was not provided.
Approx 1500 custs w/out power in Tahoe City as of 11 am. Troubleman patrolling line to find out cause.
— Liberty Utilities (@LibertyUtil_CA) June 21, 2017
