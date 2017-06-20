California grid operator calls for voluntary conservation | TahoeDailyTribune.com

California grid operator calls for voluntary conservation
June 20, 2017
FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) – The operator of California’s power grid has issued a so-called Flex Alert calling for voluntary electricity conservation between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, the expected peak of the current heat wave.
The California Independent System Operator says consumers shouldn’t use major appliances during those hours and should set air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher and turn off unnecessary lights to ease strain on the grid.
The forecast peak electricity usage is expected to exceed 47,000 megawatts each day.
