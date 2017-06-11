Cold June storm may add to Sierra snowpack | TahoeDailyTribune.com

There’s still 2 feet of water locked up in the snowpack at Ebbetts Pass, and there’s a chance that Sunday will see that increase.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, the snow at Ebbetts Pass was 42 inches deep, according to Natural Resource Conservation Service snow telemetry.

A strong storm is forecast to bring cold temperatures and the possibility of more than 4 inches of snow above 7,000 feet.

National Weather Service meteorologist Zach Tolby said snow showers are possible below 6,000 feet on Saturday, with 2-4 inches of snow in upper elevations above the Tahoe Basin.

“Looking at past snow events in June after big snow years, accumulating snow down to 6,000 feet is definitely a possibility under the right circumstances, and this storm is going to give us that chance again,” Tolby said.

Most of the precipitation is expected to arrive during the day on Sunday, which means snow will have trouble sticking to the roads during the day.

“The greatest chance for slippery roads will probably be Sunday night when snow showers will have the best chance to stay frozen, or refreeze onto roads,” Tolby said.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, there was more than a foot of water locked up in the snow at Carson Pass, which was 32 inches deep, according to snow telemetry.

The East Fork of the Carson River flowing into Carson Valley south of Gardnerville hit 12.6 feet early Saturday. That’s short of its May 5 crest of 13.57 feet.

The West Fork crested at 13.1 feet early Saturday morning. The river peaked at 14.16 feet on May 5.

A red flag warning is in effect for the deserts of Western Nevada through 8 p.m. Saturday as the storm rolls in,

A lake wind advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. with wave heights of 1-3 feet driven by 15-20 mph winds gusting to 40 mph.