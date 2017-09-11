Douglas County School District Board of Trustees will discuss district changes and goals in upcoming meeting

Douglas County School District Board of Trustees will hear an update to the district’s Strategic Plan and set Superintendent Terri White’s annual goals at its meeting Tuesday.

The board is set to meet at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Douglas High School Media Center.

The board also will discuss the appointment of a new vice principal, the Jump Start program and adding new “critical shortage need” positions within the district.

The board will consider William Harvey to fill the vice principal vacancies at Gene Scarselli Elementary School and Minden Elementary School. Harvey has worked for the Douglas County School District since 1999. He has been an elementary school teacher at Minden Elementary School and a sixth grade teacher at Carson Valley Middle School.

The board will host a discussion about the addition of the Jump Start to Douglas High School. The change will also enable school principals to permit juniors and seniors involved in the Jump Start Program to change their course load when necessary.

The board will hear a recommendation to designate three positions to be qualified as Critical Shortage Need. The positions are teacher of the visually impaired, mathematics teaching and school psychologist. Designating them as critical shortage need allows the district to consider retired candidates within the state for the positions until they can be filled by a qualified candidate. The district has not been able to recruit qualified candidates to fill the positions, therefore are asking that the positions be designated as Critical Shortage Need.