Grinding, paving work on Highway 89 from Squaw Valley to Truckee
September 11, 2017
A section of State Highway 89 from Squaw Valley to Truckee will be getting a new surface as grinding and paving work begins on Sunday evening, Sept. 10.
"Motorists can expect delays of up to 20 minutes when the work starts tonight at 8 p.m. and goes around the clock until noon Friday (Sept. 15). All the work is expected to be complete by the end of the construction season next month," the California Department of Transportation said in a statement.
Caltrans advises motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert.” The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app on iTunes or Google Play.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Main Headline
- Heading to Emerald Bay? You’ll find less parking — and traffic delays
- Douglas County School District Board of Trustees will discuss district changes and goals in upcoming meeting
- Grinding, paving work on Highway 89 from Squaw Valley to Truckee
- High-end mountain bikes stolen in Carson City
- Highway 395 reopens after Slinkard Fire burns west
Trending Sitewide
- South Lake Tahoe zoning to restrict recreational marijuana could cause conflict with TRPA
- Sass Talk: Compromise needed on vacation home rental issue in South Lake Tahoe
- South Lake Tahoe woodworker crafts one-of-a-kind pieces
- South Tahoe Vikings football beaten by defending-champ Spring Creek
- Truckee police: Man sought for stealing over $100,000 worth of property