Heavenly Resort ski pass thieves admit embezzlement | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Two thirds of a trio accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of ski pass vouchers changed their pleas to guilty Monday morning in Douglas County District Court.

Angelo R. Bozin, 26, of South Lake Tahoe, and Mark E. Graham, 21, of Gardnerville Ranchos, admitted to serving as principles to embezzlement. Bozin and Graham were set for separate August trials.

Tim Jacobsen, 22, of Minden, the third man accused of the crime, changed his plea to guilty last week. He is expected to return for sentencing Aug. 7.

The three men admitted stealing approximately 1,100 vouchers worth nearly $38,000 from Heavenly Ski Resort and selling them online. The thefts took place between October 2015 and March 2016.

The men are each facing up to five years in prison and $10,000 fines. They are set for sentencing Aug. 7.