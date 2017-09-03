Highway 395 reopens after Slinkard Fire burns west
September 3, 2017
Highway 395 has reopened three days after it closed for the 7,881-acre Slinkard Fire.
Both the California and Nevada departments of transportation report the highway is open with no restrictions. A shift in the fire's direction could close the highway again.
The fire burned west to Monitor Pass on Friday as it continued to climb the Sierra under the influence of light winds.
Firefighters expect the Slinkard Fire to spread quickly Saturday as they race to extend a line beyond 20 percent reported Saturday morning.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Main Headline
- Highway 395 reopens after Slinkard Fire burns west
- Investigator: Topaz Lake Fire not ‘suspicious,’ Tuesday fire starts appear unrelated
- Inoculation giving endangered California frog shot at life
- Desert hosts traffic jams, makeshift airport for Burning Man
- Truckee police: Stolen bicycles valued at over $125K; arrests made
Trending Sitewide
- ‘Laser Day’: Light show at Lakeview Commons replaces South Shore’s Labor Day fireworks
- South Lake Tahoe likely to temporarily ban recreational cannabis sales
- Smoke-filled basin awaits those traveling to Lake Tahoe; nearby wildfires source of smoke
- Wildfires erupt in California and Nevada; highway to Burning Man reopens after closure
- South Lake Tahoe man arrested on child pornography charge