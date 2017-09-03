Highway 395 reopens after Slinkard Fire burns west

Highway 395 has reopened three days after it closed for the 7,881-acre Slinkard Fire.

Both the California and Nevada departments of transportation report the highway is open with no restrictions. A shift in the fire's direction could close the highway again.

The fire burned west to Monitor Pass on Friday as it continued to climb the Sierra under the influence of light winds.

Firefighters expect the Slinkard Fire to spread quickly Saturday as they race to extend a line beyond 20 percent reported Saturday morning.