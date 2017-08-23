Lutan Fyah + Riddim Rebels replace Selasee & The Fafa Family at Live at Lakeview

Toyota USA + Official City of South Lake Tahoe present the Live At Lakeview Summer Music Series, which continues through the month of August!

4:30 – 5:30 pm VTA – Vincenzo Thomas Amato – opening act

5:30 – 6:30 pm Rocker-T

6:45 – 8:45 pm Lutan Fyah + The Riddim Rebels

“Remember to walk with peace, love and harmony in your mind body & soul. Rastafar I – leads the way, with Jah as i-n-i pilot." -Lutan Fyah

Lutan Fyah & The Riddim Rebels are a revolutionary spirited band delivering a message of love, peace and unity through socially conscious Riddims on stages all over the world.



Born Anthony Martin in Spanish Town, St. Catherine Parish, Jamaica, he was exposed to music at a very early age. He first decided to study architecture at the University of Technology and played professional football for Constant Spring F.C. before focusing on music.

Using the stage name Lutan Fyah, sometimes credited as Lute and Fyah, he started his musical career in 1999. Lutan’s initial influence of African consciousness was instilled by his grandfather Tamba, and his spiritual identity is rooted in Rastafar-I – Bobo Ashanti.

Lutan and his band have been busy spreading their message of love in diverse places and has built quite a name for himself in Africa, the Americas and the Europe markets, becoming the favorite to many fans on those continents. Universal love and brotherhood is the foundation of Lutan's music and he has wholeheartedly answered his calling to represent reggae and to play an influential role in its move into the future.

Musically speaking, Lutan Fyah has a distinctively unique and inimitable style that can be attributed to a youthful exuberance coupled with a strict Rastafarian discipline which ensures his performances and message, although energetic, are of a righteous nature.

He continues to headline shows in over 30 countries around the world and performs on stages of some of the biggest festivals across the globe. Lutan has amassed a catalogue of music, having recorded roughly over 200 singles to date and has released more than 13 albums. He has also collaborated with renown artists such as Rebelution Band, Chronixx, Pressure, Midnight, Luciano, Anthony B and Lady G, just to name a few.

Lutan has generated a large fan base on the various social platforms. His videos have also generated over one million views on YouTube alone. It is not surprising that he has been the recipient of several international awards, including the International Reggae and World Music Awards, IRAWMA, for Best Artist and Most Consistent Cultural Artist.

He has worked with legendary producers such as multiple Grammy winners Sly and Robbie, Grammy nominee Richard “Breadback” Bramwell, Michigan and Smiley, Tristan Palmer, Sugar Minott, Stephen McGregor, Don Corleon, John John, Bobby Digital, Donovan Germain, Tony Kelly, Gargamel, Silly Walks, Jah Warrior, Xtermintor and more.

His live performances are filled with positive energy and a hypnotic vibes that's not soon forgotten!