Nevada seeking input on Spooner Lake improvements | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Nevada seeking input on Spooner Lake improvements
January 14, 2017
Nevada State Parks is currently planning improvements for the Spooner Unit of Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park and invites input from the public. Interested individuals may complete a survey at http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SpoonerLake. The survey will be available through Jan. 31.
The agency is seeking input on ways to improve the experience at Spooner, with particular emphasis on expanding educational and interpretive opportunities.
Spooner Lake offers fishing, hiking, picnicking and a quick escape into nature. The Spooner Backcountry encompasses more than 12,000 acres of forested open space with 50 miles of hiking, equestrian and mountain biking trails.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Main Headline
Trending Sitewide
- Lake Tahoe weather: Are you ready for more snow and wind?
- Lake Tahoe digs out from several feet of snow, another storm on the way
- Development is ‘booming’ on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore
- Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care takes in motherless cub found wandering in circles
- Guest column: Tahoe storms that nostalgia are made of