Power back for all but 500 on Lake Tahoe’s North Shore
November 10, 2017
Power has been restored to all about 500 homes and businesses on the north shore of Lake Tahoe that were in the dark due to an outage caused by an equipment failure in Incline Village.
Nearly 9,000 customers were without power for more than eight hours Thursday and into Friday as a result of the failure reported shortly after 3 p.m.
NV Energy had expected all the power to be back on by 11:30 p.m. Thursday. As of 10 a.m. Friday, 485 were still waiting for it to be restored.
Most of the affected area was in Incline Village.
But some Liberty Energy customers also were hit just across the state line in Kings Beach, California. That’s because they were temporarily receiving power from NV Energy while a substation is down for pre-winter repairs in neighboring Brockway, California.
