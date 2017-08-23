Truckee police: Stolen bicycles valued at over $125K; arrests made

Truckee police have arrested four brothers after a months-long investigation into alleged bicycle thefts that ranged into Placer County and Nevada, and involved over $125,000 in stolen items, authorities said.

All four men are in their 20s and all face charges of receipt of known stolen property and criminal conspiracy. Three of the men also face a grand theft charge, jail records state.

Arrested Sunday on Brockway Road in Truckee, the San Francisco residents remained in jail Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 22, on $750,000 in bond, records state.

"I am exceptionally proud of our officers for their diligence and continued efforts in this investigation," Truckee Police Chief Rob Leftwich said in a release. "I am very appreciative of the support and collaboration that the Placer County Sheriff's Office provided."