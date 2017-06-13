CHP: Female cyclist suffers ‘major injuries’ near Emerald Bay in Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

CHP: Female cyclist suffers ‘major injuries’ near Emerald Bay in Tahoe
June 13, 2017
A female cyclist suffered major injuries in a solo bicycle collision near Emerald Bay Tuesday.
The female rider, who was not identified, was transported to Renown Health via Calstar, according to a tweet from California Highway Patrol South Lake Tahoe.
The collision occurred at Vikingsholm, a popular destination in Emerald Bay. Photos show a Calstar helicopter landing on California Route 89 near the parking lot above Vikingsholm.
No other information was provided.
The Tribune will update this story as more details become available.
Solo bicycle collision at Vikingsholm today. Female rider sustained major injuries & was transported to Renown via @CALSTAR pic.twitter.com/dZ4DNIJtSx
— CHP South Lake Tahoe (@CHPSouthLake) June 13, 2017
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Trending
- Minden woman dies after rescue from Upper Truckee River in South Lake Tahoe
- Lake Tahoe weather: Winter-like conditions and snow returning to Sierra
- Family of missing kayaker continue search at Lake Tahoe
- Paddle boarder rescued from Upper Truckee River in South Lake Tahoe
- Smoking materials in bed cause South Lake Tahoe structure fire
Trending Sitewide
- Minden woman dies after rescue from Upper Truckee River in South Lake Tahoe
- Minden woman dies after rescue from Upper Truckee River in South Lake Tahoe
- Lake Tahoe weather: Winter-like conditions and snow returning to Sierra
- Lake Tahoe weather: Winter-like conditions and snow returning to Sierra
- CHP: Female cyclist suffers ‘major injuries’ near Emerald Bay in Tahoe