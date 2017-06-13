CHP: Female cyclist suffers ‘major injuries’ near Emerald Bay in Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

A female cyclist suffered major injuries in a solo bicycle collision near Emerald Bay Tuesday.

The female rider, who was not identified, was transported to Renown Health via Calstar, according to a tweet from California Highway Patrol South Lake Tahoe.

The collision occurred at Vikingsholm, a popular destination in Emerald Bay. Photos show a Calstar helicopter landing on California Route 89 near the parking lot above Vikingsholm.

No other information was provided.

The Tribune will update this story as more details become available.