Family of missing kayaker continue search at Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Dan Vu Thanh Pham was last heard from Thursday morning when he told a friend he was going kayaking and camping in the Lester Beach area in D.L. Bliss State Park, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. As of 6:15 p.m. Thursday the friend had not heard from Pham.

Pham, a 41-year-old man whose hometown is listed as San Leandro, California, was apparently traveling from the Lester Beach area to Emerald Bay by kayak, according to information shared by the Pham family. In a car, that trip is less than 8 miles.

On Friday the sheriff’s office said it was suspending the search due to declining weather conditions. Searchers were able to complete a search of the most probable location prior to suspension. The sheriff’s office said on Friday that a limited and continuous search would continue in an effort to locate Pham.

According to an email sent to the Tribune Sunday evening, the Pham “family is continuing an active search and needs help from the Tahoe community.”

Dan is described as an adult Filipino male. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds. He has a muscular build, short dark hair and multiple tattoos on his shoulder and chest. The kayak is 10 feet long and forest green.

Anyone who spots somebody matching that description is instructed to dial 911 or call 530-621-6600.