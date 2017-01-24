UPDATE: Explosives-related incident kills Squaw Valley ski patroller | TahoeDailyTribune.com

UPDATE 2:26 p.m.:

Squaw Valley hosted a press conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday regarding the accident that occurred this morning in the Gold Coast Ridge part of the ski resort.

Andy Wirth, president and CEO of Squaw Valley Ski Holdings, told reporters during the conference that the investigation is ongoing and there is no estimate at this time when it will be complete.

A GoFundMe page has been started for the victim’s family. You can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/squaw-patrol-funeral-fund

Reporter Amanda Rhoades was at Tuesday’s press conference and recorded the event via Periscope on her Twitter feed below:

Squaw Valley press conference on ski patrol incident this morning https://t.co/lC5zSMWi58 — Amanda Kay Rhoades (@akrhoades) January 24, 2017

UPDATE 12:10 p.m.

Squaw Valley Ski Resort has issued an updated press release stating that the victim was 42-year-old Joe Zuiches, a resident of Olympic Valley and a member of the Squaw Valley professional ski patrol since 2012.

According to the statement, the North Tahoe Fire Protection District is on the scene and an investigation is underway.

The Sierra Sun reached out to the North Tahoe Fire Protection District at 9 a.m. this morning but our call was not returned.

The fire district published the following post to their Facebook page:

ORIGINAL POST

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Squaw Valley Ski Resort issued a statement at 9 a.m. Tuesday confirming that a ski patrol employee died during avalanche control procedures at about 8:35 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim’s name has not yet been released, and will remain private until the family is notified, according to the statement, which the Sierra Sun obtained at about 10 a.m. Tuesday.

An investigation is underway, officials said.

According to the statement, Squaw Valley will remain closed for the rest of the day. Alpine Meadows is open.

“The team at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is deeply saddened by this tragic event and would like to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends affected,” the resort said in its statement.

