Friends of missing Sacramento woman found dead issue statement thanking South Lake Tahoe community | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Friends of Pamela Suwinsky, a missing Sacramento woman whose body was found in the Upper Truckee River Sunday, have issued a statement thanking the South Lake Tahoe community.

In the statement, friends describe Suwinsky as a person with a “huge heart” who touched “many peoples’ lives.” The statement also includes a thank you for local officials who aided in the search and the South Lake Tahoe community.

Suwinsky was reported missing April 3. She was last seen at the Motel 6, where she had fallen the night before in the parking lot. A long-time friend and ex-husband, who reported her missing, told police that Suwinsky left the motel in the 2300 block of Lake Tahoe Boulevard between 1 and 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Nearly a week later on Sunday, a dive team with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office located a deceased woman in the Upper Truckee River north of the motel. The body was positively identified as Suwinsky. A cause of death is still pending and the investigation remains open.

Here is the full statement from friends of Suwinsky:

As you can imagine this is not the outcome we had hoped and prayed for. We are devastated. Since finding out that Pam was missing on Wednesday, we have heard from so many of her loved ones, friends and acquaintances, and it warms our hearts to know that so many peoples’ lives have been touched by this special lady.

Pam had a huge heart that extended to her family, friends, her beloved pets and everybody she came in contact with. We want to extend our thanks to all of those that participated in the search efforts, particularly the authorities in the Lake Tahoe area, including the local police, sheriff, fire and search & rescue personnel.

A huge thank you also to the community of South Lake Tahoe, including those that helped with the search and the many community members that were praying right along with her family and friends.

Pam you will be forever in our hearts, and we will never forget your beautiful smile.