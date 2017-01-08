Update: Lake Tahoe ski resorts close for the day as rain continues to fall | TahoeDailyTribune.com

UPDATE

Citing safety concerns resulting from the ongoing storm, South Shore ski resorts have closed for the day, and reports of flooding in the region continue to be shared via social media.

Heavenly Mountain Resort tweeted Sunday morning that “high winds, weather challenges and an incoming dynamic system” had closed the mountain for the day. Kirkwood Mountain also tweeted that it was closed, as did Sierra-at-Tahoe, which stated that employee and guest safety was its primary concern.

Sierra-at-Tahoe said it would reopen Monday after assessing conditions and mountain safety.

#MtnUpdate High winds, weather challenges and an incoming dynamic system has closed Heavenly Mountain Resort for the day. — HeavenlyConditions (@HVconditions) January 8, 2017

1/2: We will be closed Sunday, January 8th due to flooding and extreme winds. Guest + employee safety is our primary concern. — Sierra-at-Tahoe (@Sierra_at_Tahoe) January 7, 2017

2/2: we will open on Mon when we’ve assessed conditions + mountain safety. Thanks in advance for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/bNinTjIP9b — Sierra-at-Tahoe (@Sierra_at_Tahoe) January 7, 2017

Sunday afternoon the city of South Lake reported that Lake Tahoe Boulevard is closed at Sawmill Road, and all traffic on the boulevard must turn left at the Y.

Liberty Utilities reported just after noon that it is experiencing outages in the Tahoe City, Truckee, the West Shore and the Interstate 80 (Truckee River) corridor due to multiple power lines being tripped. According to Liberty, additional problems are expected as wind and rain continue to increase. About 150 customers were impacted at that time.

“We have re-opened our emergency operations center and called all crews in who will patrol the lines looking for problems,” read a statement from Liberty. “Priority has shifted from individual service repair to transmission line restoration.”

Meanwhile in Nevada, Douglas County declared a state of emergency Saturday in preparation for flooding expected to arrive on Sunday.

In South Lake Tahoe, more residents took to social media Sunday morning to post about rising flood waters.

ORIGINAL

A flood watch remains in effect as the Tahoe Basin continues to brace for heavy flooding amid constant rainfall.

Rain relentlessly pelted the region Saturday and more is expected through Sunday. As of midnight, the Lake Tahoe Airport on the South Shore recorded .73 inches of precipitation within a 24-hour period.

There were reports of flooding in Tahoe Keys and South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue tweeted about helping an elderly resident with minor flooding in her garage around 3 p.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Reno continues to forecast more rain, with 6 to 12 inches expected around the Tahoe Basin through the duration of the storm.

Atmospheric River has arrived. Heavy rain & flood impacts expected Satellite/radar show deep tropical moisture with this storm. #NVFlood17 pic.twitter.com/TvR5HzsQkr — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) January 8, 2017

This recent storm follows one that dropped several feet of snow at lake level and as more than 5 feet of snow in the high country — a similar situation to that in 1997 when the region experienced serious floods.

However, forecasters told the Tribune that this recent storm would more likely mirror the floods of 2005 than 1997.

SLTFR Engine 1 assisting a elderly resident with minor flooding into her garage. pic.twitter.com/CNxb3lAn6f — SLT Fire Rescue (@SLakeFireRescue) January 7, 2017

